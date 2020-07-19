Buisnesses prepare for Monday’s Mask Mandate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Monday, if you are in a facility that’s open to the public in Lancaster County, you’ll need to wear a mask. There are some exceptions to the mandate including: Children five years or younger, if you’re exercising, eating or drinking; using a city or county service, if a person has a medical condition or a business can guarantee six feet of social distancing.

As local businesses gear up for the new mandate, some said it won’t be much of a change for them, but it’ll give their customers more clarity.

“Just a little bit easier for everyone,” said Matel Rokke, owner of Tsuru Boutique. “We know what to expect. There’s not a question any longer.” Tsuru Boutique reopened in June after being closed due to COVID-19, but it took matters into its own hands when it did.

“We have been requiring masks since we opened,” said Rokke. “It just seemed like the right thing to do at the time.” That’s why you’ll see masks at the front door with a reminder to put one on before coming in. It’s something she’s wanted to do because her store is a little smaller, and to make sure business keeps coming in.

“We don’t want to have to shut down again,” Rokke said. “I think that’s the worst terror for any local business overall. We can’t stay open if these numbers keep rising.” While you’ll have to wear a mask going into Tsuru, that’s not the case for the Big Red and Forever Faithful.

“We’re not going to bother customers if they choose not to,” said Mike Osborne, owner of Best of Big Red and Forever Faithful Boutique. Osborne has laid out guidelines for those entering the store, including providing masks. However, he said requiring them for customers isn’t necessary.

“We’ve been scraping to get by so there hasn’t been much traffic in our stores,” Osborne said. He said only 10 to 12 people are in at a time, which allows him to enforce a 6-foot distancing policy rather than mask mandate.

“If there are two people together, we already assume they’ve been in close contact so were not too worried about splitting them up,” Osborne said. The owner of Best of Big Red did say that once football season starts, he expects business to pick back up, which is when he’ll start strictly enforcing a mask policy.

