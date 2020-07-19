Advertisement

Buisnesses prepare for Monday’s Mask Mandate

Business react to Lincoln's new mask mandate
Business react to Lincoln's new mask mandate(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Monday, if you are in a facility that’s open to the public in Lancaster County, you’ll need to wear a mask. There are some exceptions to the mandate including: Children five years or younger, if you’re exercising, eating or drinking; using a city or county service, if a person has a medical condition or a business can guarantee six feet of social distancing.

As local businesses gear up for the new mandate, some said it won’t be much of a change for them, but it’ll give their customers more clarity.

“Just a little bit easier for everyone,” said Matel Rokke, owner of Tsuru Boutique. “We know what to expect. There’s not a question any longer.” Tsuru Boutique reopened in June after being closed due to COVID-19, but it took matters into its own hands when it did.

“We have been requiring masks since we opened,” said Rokke. “It just seemed like the right thing to do at the time.” That’s why you’ll see masks at the front door with a reminder to put one on before coming in. It’s something she’s wanted to do because her store is a little smaller, and to make sure business keeps coming in.

“We don’t want to have to shut down again,” Rokke said. “I think that’s the worst terror for any local business overall. We can’t stay open if these numbers keep rising.” While you’ll have to wear a mask going into Tsuru, that’s not the case for the Big Red and Forever Faithful.

“We’re not going to bother customers if they choose not to,” said Mike Osborne, owner of Best of Big Red and Forever Faithful Boutique. Osborne has laid out guidelines for those entering the store, including providing masks. However, he said requiring them for customers isn’t necessary.

“We’ve been scraping to get by so there hasn’t been much traffic in our stores,” Osborne said. He said only 10 to 12 people are in at a time, which allows him to enforce a 6-foot distancing policy rather than mask mandate.

“If there are two people together, we already assume they’ve been in close contact so were not too worried about splitting them up,” Osborne said. The owner of Best of Big Red did say that once football season starts, he expects business to pick back up, which is when he’ll start strictly enforcing a mask policy.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler, wet weather expected to start the week

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cloudy, cool, and wet weather expected to start the week.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday.

News

Taxes still top focus as Nebraska lawmakers resume session

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska lawmakers will return to their legislative session Monday for the first time in almost four months with most of the same challenges they faced back in March, plus new questions about how the coronavirus will squeeze the state budget.

News

Safety measures & struggles as local candle shop re-opens

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Griffith
One small business in the Haymarket is opening its doors this weekend after weeks of being able to do so.

Latest News

News

Food Bank of Lincoln sees uptick in need, hands out 1.4 million meals in June

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
|
By Madison Pitsch
At a time when maintaining your health is one of the most important things you can do. Having food is the key to success.

Forecast

The heat retreats with cooler temperatures, rain chances on the way

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler temperatures and rain chances move back into the forecast.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

News

Team LNK sets out to distribute masks before mandate

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
|
By Madison Pitsch
One Lincoln group is working overtime to make sure everyone can mask up.

News

Golfers raise money for cancer patients

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Griffith
Golfers hit the links on Saturday at Woodland Hills to help remember a Nebraska boy and serve kids in hospitals.

News

UPDATE: LPD responds to crash on 27th and O Street

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
Lincoln Police responded to a crash which happened on 27th and O Street on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m.