Cooler, wet weather expected to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cooler and wetter weather are expected to headline the forecast as we head into the day on Monday as off and on rain chances will linger throughout the first part of the upcoming work week.

Some strong to severe storms are possible across the state Sunday evening into Sunday night. Storms are expected to develop across western Nebraska, where there is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place until late Sunday night, before moving east across the state overnight into Monday morning. The best chances for Lincoln to see thunderstorm activity will likely come early on Monday morning, and potentially into the drive time on Monday morning as well.

Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible across the state Sunday evening into Sunday night. (KOLN)

Large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain are the primary threats with storms Sunday night, although a tornado or two can’t be ruled out in western Nebraska.

Isolated severe storms are possible on Monday across much of Nebraska. (KOLN)

Some additional isolated strong to severe storms will be possible on Monday as much of the state is blanketed by a marginal risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center.

Some areas of heavy rain will be possible across parts of southern Nebraska Sunday night into Monday morning. (KOLN)

Much of southern Nebraska - including Lincoln - has the highest rainfall potential over the next 48 hours. Many of these areas could use the rainfall as drought conditions have expanded in these areas over recent weeks. It appears that a swath of 1″ to 2″ of rain will be possible nearly along I-80 from near North Platte and into southeastern Nebraska. The highest rain chances will likely come Monday morning, before rain chances go down in the afternoon, but won’t go away entirely. Rain chances will then tick back up Monday night into Tuesday morning and then another chance for rain will arrive again on Wednesday.

Thanks to clouds and rain, it is expected to be a cooler than average start to the work week. Highs on Monday for Lincoln should reach around 80° with mostly cloudy skies. Statewide, highs are expected in the upper 70s to upper 80s with the coolest readings in eastern Nebraska.

Cloudy skies with good chances for rain will keep temperatures down into the upper 70s to upper 80s to start the week. (KOLN)

Temperatures are then forecast to increase throughout the week with highs on Tuesday in the mid 80s, the upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday and then back into the low and mid 90s by Friday into next weekend.

