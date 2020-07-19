Advertisement

Former Husker Angee Henry competes in Cornhusker State Games

The former national champion won the 100 & 200 meter dash on Saturday
Angee Henry competes at the Cornhusker State Games
Angee Henry competes at the Cornhusker State Games(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Earlier this week, former Husker track & field star Angee Henry didn’t know she would be competing in the Cornhusker State Games on Saturday. It’s a good thing her friend told her about the event as Henry won the 100 & 200 meter dash at Beechner Field.

“So I had given up all hope on having meets, I had a schedule, it got canceled, I was supposed to go to Atlanta, Penn Relays, the Masters World Championship. I had given up hope, training for the Lincoln Mile, and then a friend of mine texted me and said, are you running on Saturday and I was like in what? Because I hadn’t run in anything so I pleaded with the media director, he was so nice, he said give me a call, we will get you in. So I’m excited to be here and it’s been a great day,” said Henry after winning the 200.

Henry was a 10-time All-American while at Nebraska in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hickman Post 105 tops Pinnacle Bank

Updated: 22 hours ago
Hickman Post 105 rallies to beat Pinnacle Bank

Sports

Hickman Post 105 comes back, beats Pinnacle Bank

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dan Corey
Hickman Post 105 rallied to beat Pinnacle Bank in legion baseball

Sports

Stoll named to Mackey Award Watch List

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll earned preseason recognition Friday afternoon, as he was named to the John Mackey Award watch list.

News

CSG opening ceremonies set for Friday

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT
The virtual Opening Ceremonies for the 36th annual Cornhusker State Games will begin at 7 p.m. Friday on the Cornhusker State Games Facebook page and LNK TV.

Latest News

Sports

Rising Softball Star in Lincoln

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
Alivya Bollen is a 16-year-old phenom from Lincoln.

Sports

Carpet Land cancels season following COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
10/11 NOW at Ten

KOLN

Bollen opts for out-of-state competition, increases recruiting profile

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Alivya Bollen, a 16-year-old softball phenom from Lincoln, is playing for a select team out of Kansas City this summer.

KOLN

Carpet Land cancels remainder of Legion Baseball season

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Carpet Land is cancelling the remainder of its American Legion baseball season after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Mills named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
Nebraska I-Back Dedrick Mills is among the players on the 2020 Doak Walker Award Watch List.

Sports

Union Bank vs. Anderson Ford

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
Union Bank vs. Anderson Ford