Former Husker Angee Henry competes in Cornhusker State Games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Earlier this week, former Husker track & field star Angee Henry didn’t know she would be competing in the Cornhusker State Games on Saturday. It’s a good thing her friend told her about the event as Henry won the 100 & 200 meter dash at Beechner Field.

“So I had given up all hope on having meets, I had a schedule, it got canceled, I was supposed to go to Atlanta, Penn Relays, the Masters World Championship. I had given up hope, training for the Lincoln Mile, and then a friend of mine texted me and said, are you running on Saturday and I was like in what? Because I hadn’t run in anything so I pleaded with the media director, he was so nice, he said give me a call, we will get you in. So I’m excited to be here and it’s been a great day,” said Henry after winning the 200.

Henry was a 10-time All-American while at Nebraska in the mid-90s.

