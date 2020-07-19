Advertisement

Ralston Schools cancels graduation ceremony as student tests positive for COVID-19

(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ralston Public Schools on Saturday announced the cancelation of its in-person graduation ceremony to be held July 20 and other activities that week as the district became aware a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, RPS Superintendent Dr. Mark Adler said further investigation revealed several graduation parties in the past week which multiple 2020 graduates and underclassmen attended posed a risk for potential spread at the graduation ceremony or other gatherings.

“Our district is committed to the health and safety of our students, staff, and community. After discussions with the Douglas County Health Department, Ralston Public Schools has decided out of an abundance of caution and to help prevent the further potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, to cancel the in-person graduation ceremony on Monday, July 20 and all on-campus student activities for the week of July 20,” Adler stated.

The DCHD has begun contact tracing and will notify anyone who may need to self-quarantine. All Ralston High School campus activities will resume July 27 but the in-person graduation ceremony will not be rescheduled.

“Ram Family, we are in unprecedented times. Please know as we move forward, our decision making will continue to be focused on the health and safety of our students, staff, and community. We appreciate your understanding. As always, if you or your student exhibits any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, you are encouraged to contact your health care provider,” Adler stated.

