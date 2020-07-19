Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 29

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 29 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Sunday, bringing the community total to 2,430.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 14.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 24

  • The Douglas County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 8,742 since the outbreak began in March. For this week ending on Saturday, we are reporting 630 cases vs. 560 cases the previous week. We have received test results from 9005 individuals vs. 6452 the week before. The positivity rate this week is lower, namely 7.0 % vs. 8.68 % the previous week. In total, Douglas County has tested 80,791 individuals, more than 14 % of Douglas County residents.
  • The Health Department received no new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. There have been 113 deaths in the county linked to the pandemic. DCHD has confirmed 5,614 recoveries among county residents have contracted the illness.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

