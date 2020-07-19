Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 8,742 since the outbreak began in March. For this week ending on Saturday, we are reporting 630 cases vs. 560 cases the previous week. We have received test results from 9005 individuals vs. 6452 the week before. The positivity rate this week is lower, namely 7.0 % vs. 8.68 % the previous week. In total, Douglas County has tested 80,791 individuals, more than 14 % of Douglas County residents.