1 killed, 2 hospitalized after two-car crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed after a car blew through a stop sign at a 4-way intersection at 42nd and Curtis Avenue late Sunday night, according to Omaha Police.

Paramedics rushed two others to the hospital with some serious injuries. Investigators said the driver of a Chevy Traverse was traveling eastbound on Curtis Avenue near 42nd when it collided with a Buick that was traveling northbound. The driver of the Buick, 51-year-old Brittni McBride, died on scene, according to police.

According to the release, speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

