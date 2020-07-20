Advertisement

90-year-old competes in Cornhusker State Games

On Saturday, 90-year-old Elmer Murman of Hastings ran in the 50 & 100 sprints in the Cornhusker State Games
By Dan Corey
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For Elmer Murman, age isn’t an excuse not to compete in the Cornhusker State Games. The 90-year-old from Hastings ran in the 50 and 100 meter sprints in Lincoln over the weekend.

“I thought the first time I ran, I thought, that’s pretty good, I think I might do that again. Well, every year I reach that same point again, you want to do it again this year, well, yes I am because I’m able to,” said Murman, who’s been competing since 1970.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

90-year-old competes in Cornhusker State Games

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Elmer Murman ran in the 50 & 100 in the Cornhusker State Games

Sports

Former Husker Angee Henry competes in Cornhusker State Games

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Former Husker Angee Henry competes in the Cornhusker State Games

Sports

Hickman Post 105 tops Pinnacle Bank

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
Hickman Post 105 rallies to beat Pinnacle Bank

Sports

Hickman Post 105 comes back, beats Pinnacle Bank

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Hickman Post 105 rallied to beat Pinnacle Bank in legion baseball

Latest News

Sports

Stoll named to Mackey Award Watch List

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll earned preseason recognition Friday afternoon, as he was named to the John Mackey Award watch list.

News

CSG opening ceremonies set for Friday

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT
The virtual Opening Ceremonies for the 36th annual Cornhusker State Games will begin at 7 p.m. Friday on the Cornhusker State Games Facebook page and LNK TV.

Sports

Rising Softball Star in Lincoln

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
Alivya Bollen is a 16-year-old phenom from Lincoln.

Sports

Carpet Land cancels season following COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
10/11 NOW at Ten

KOLN

Bollen opts for out-of-state competition, increases recruiting profile

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Alivya Bollen, a 16-year-old softball phenom from Lincoln, is playing for a select team out of Kansas City this summer.

KOLN

Carpet Land cancels remainder of Legion Baseball season

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Carpet Land is cancelling the remainder of its American Legion baseball season after two players tested positive for COVID-19.