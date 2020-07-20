90-year-old competes in Cornhusker State Games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For Elmer Murman, age isn’t an excuse not to compete in the Cornhusker State Games. The 90-year-old from Hastings ran in the 50 and 100 meter sprints in Lincoln over the weekend.

“I thought the first time I ran, I thought, that’s pretty good, I think I might do that again. Well, every year I reach that same point again, you want to do it again this year, well, yes I am because I’m able to,” said Murman, who’s been competing since 1970.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.