Another round of rain expected into Tuesday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a round of showers and storms Monday morning to start the week, another round of showers and storms is expected late Monday into early Tuesday morning across central and eastern Nebraska.

Like Sunday night, storms are expected to be across northern and western Nebraska though most of Monday evening with the potential for an isolated shower or storm in eastern Nebraska. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in place across western Nebraska - including for North Platte - through midnight tonight. Storms could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, locally heavy rain, and potentially an isolated tornado or two.

Strong to severe storms are expected across western Nebraska though Monday night. (KOLN)

Thunderstorm activity is then expected to push out of South Dakota and into northern Nebraska before diving southeast through central and eastern Nebraska through early Tuesday morning. The best rain chances in Lincoln will come from this wave of thunderstorms, with rain chances peaking very early on Tuesday morning before tapering off by Tuesday afternoon. Not only are some localized severe wind gusts and hail possible with this wave of t’storms, but areas of locally heavy rain are possible across central into eastern Nebraska - including Lincoln. Localized rainfall amounts of 1″ to 3″ are possible with some of the heavier thunderstorms.

Tuesday will then start with partly to mostly cloudy skies and some isolated to scattered showers and storms lingering across the area. By the afternoon, skies are forecast to become mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures are expected in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. (KOLN)

Tuesday afternoon is expected to be dry, but with a cold front at least in the area, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm. Rain chances will begin to pick up again late Tuesday into Wednesday with an increasing low level jet and a disturbance moving in from the west. Sporadic t’storm chances will linger in the forecast through Wednesday and Thursday with a stalled out frontal boundary in the area.

Mainly dry and warmer weather is then expected late this weekend into the weekend with temperatures climbing into the low and mid 90s. Dew points are also forecast to increase into the mid 70s by this weekend as well. The combination of high temperatures and high dew points will likely lead to heat index values into the 100s for at least a few hours most afternoons.

