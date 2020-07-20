Cornhusker State Games provides Lincoln East a chance to play together

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln East boys’ soccer team was one of many high schools being represented in the Cornhusker State Games over the weekend. Despite the warm temperatures, players were happy to be on the fields after having their season canceled due to COVID-19.

“It was honestly really devastating. I was looking forward to it, I thought we could go farther in State this year. All the boys, all the seniors, we have a lot of them this year, so we were all pretty sad about it,” said Eric Howerter, who just graduated from East.

Alex Kohler also graduated and is heading to Nebraska Wesleyan in the fall.

“We heard about state games (CSG) and how we were able to get to play in it and we were so excited when we found out about the high school division. So we all just got in contact with each other and with our coach,” said Kohler, who’s team defeated Columbus Scotus on Saturday.

