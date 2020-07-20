Lincoln bakery offers virtual baking classes during pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As many small businesses struggle to find new ways to interact with their customers during the pandemic, many are taking matters online. One Lincoln bakery is now whipping up virtual baking classes.

With COVID-19, the need to social distance and people quarantining at home, Goldenrod Pastries is offering some of its signature recipes people can follow along with from their own kitchens.

Every Thursday evening, Goldenrod holds a one hour long baking class on Zoom. Chef Angela Garbacz teaches tips and tricks on both simple and more complex treats. From learning how to make the perfect cookie dough to layering cakes, you'll get step-by-step instructions.

All of the recipes come from Garbacz’ cookbook called Perfectly Golden, and most of them are budget friendly.

“I want people to get in the kitchen, and you don’t have to spend a lot of money to do it. You don’t have to spend a bunch of money on supplies and ingredients to make good food. I always look at my Polish grandmother who really came from nothing, and she made the most wonderful food,” said Garbacz.

They range from things like cinnamon rolls to Goldenrod's original crumble buns. At the end of each class, there's a Q and A session and recipes are sent to students in the class the following day.

Garbacz tells 10/11, "It reminds me of really happy times in the kitchen with my family. To be able to pass that love [on] and be able to bake food for people, to pass that onto the community has been really special for me."

Initially, they were planning to cap the class at 25 people, but after receiving so many requests, it's now unlimited.

Goldenrod’s next virtual baking class is taking place Thursday evening on July 23. To take the class, you must register by the Wednesday before each class.

Scholarships are available for the virtual baking classes. To apply, simply email in your request to marketing@goldenrodpastries.com.

