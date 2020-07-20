Lincoln Police investigate car break-ins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least 12 vehicle break-ins were reported to police over the weekend, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

LPD told 10/11 NOW the incidents happened sometime Saturday night and into Sunday morning at the Arapahoe Village Apartments located near 12th and Arapahoe Streets.

According to police, the vehicles were parked outside the building and had their windows smashed out.

Officers said items were stolen from a handful of the targeted vehicles.

