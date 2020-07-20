Advertisement

Lincoln security guards helping businesses enforce mask requirement

Two people wear masks into a store near 48th and R street.
Two people wear masks into a store near 48th and R street.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At any business across town, there's a lot of people wearing masks.

Five months into a global pandemic it's a common sight, but for the next six weeks it's the law.

Lincoln security guards are helping to enforce it.

"We're assisting from the standpoint of being friendly, being non confrontational, being helpful and offering information and masks when we can," Janis Strautkalms, owner of Lincoln Guards Security said.

Strautkalms said he's had guards helping businesses check employee temperatures for months so helping keep people safe amid a pandemic isn't new.

“Nobody plans to have to do this,” Strautkalms said. “You have employees that are doing what they’re good at - serving customers, the last thing they want to do is anything extra.”

His business isn't the only one.

Terrickeo Watson, owner of A.M. Security said he's trained his crew to take on this new role.

"Not everyone agrees with face masks," Watson said. "So I know businesses are having trouble with it, even before this mandate."

Both said the goal is voluntary compliance.

"Hopefully we can all just follow this so we can go back to normal," Watson said.

They said just like people have the right to decide not to wear a mask, businesses have the right to refuse service, and right now it's the law to do so.

"You should always be prepared that if you don't wear a mask, you may not be able to go in," Strautkalms said. "You may not get service if you don't have a mask on, but that's the last thing these businesses want."

Lincoln Police said complaints of people not wearing masks should be forwarded to the health department.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird advised the Lincoln Police Department not to ticket people for not wearing a mask, and to instead focus on education.

Though police will ticket if the situation escalates into a criminal offense, like trespassing.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Another round of rain expected into Tuesday morning

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Another round of rain is expected late Monday into early Tuesday.

News

NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jennifer Ortega
Director Scott R. Frakes announced that two staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus. One staff member is currently between facility assignments.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday.

News

NSAA: Fall sports will go on ‘as currently scheduled’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fall practices can begin August 10.

Latest News

News

Highway 2 lane closures and Saltillo Road closure for Lincoln SouthBeltway construction

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation the eastbound outside lane on N‑2 west of South 120th Street will be closed for construction of the Lincoln South Beltway beginning Monday, weather permitting.

News

Nebraska ranks in top ten for child well-being

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nebraska has climbed from #12 to #9 in the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2020 state rankings of child well-being.

News

Man arrested for pointing shotgun at couple

Updated: 7 hours ago
Lincoln Police arrested a 61-year-old man who pointed a shotgun at a couple at a traffic light on Friday.

News

LPD: 3 people facing charges after drug deal goes awry

Updated: 7 hours ago
Three people are facing assault charges after the Lincoln Police Department say a drug deal went wrong.

News

Kearney teacher is 2020 Christa McAuliffe Prize recipient

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
Lindsie Thiems, a preschool teacher at Kearney Public Schools, is the recipient of the award.

News

UNK delays start of fall sports

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
The University of Nebraska at Kearney is delaying the start of fall sports competition to Sept. 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic.