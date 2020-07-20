Advertisement

LPD: 3 people facing charges after drug deal goes awry

(WCJB Staff)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people are facing assault charges after the Lincoln Police Department say a drug deal went wrong.

Saturday afternoon, around 2:20 p.m., officers were dispatched for a possible car collision on O Street, near N 27th Street just outside of downtown.

Responding officers spoke to a number of witnesses and the victims. LPD learned that the collision happened because one car intentionally rammed the other.

According to LPD, officers learned the two groups of people involved in the collision met up for a drug deal, however, the narcotics dealers, a 17-year old girl, and a 16-year old boy, took the buyers’ money and fled.

LPD said at that point, the teens were chased by the buyers, identified as 34-year old Kaila Quiah, 19-year old Gayee L. Quiah, and 62-year old Ramon Armas.

Kaila Quiah was driving the car, and according to police, when she caught up with the teen’s car she intentionally rammed into the back of it.

Witnesses told officers that Kaila Quiah continued pushing the car down the road, causing it to crash into the fence at Great Plains Motel, causing roughly $500 in damage. After ramming the car, officers said the group got out and assaulted the 16-year old boy.

LPD said the teen tried running away but the trio caught up with him and punched him while he was on the ground. Officers said he had minor injuries on his head and arms.

Kaila Quiah was arrested and is facing two counts of 2nd-degree assault and criminal mischief charges. Armas and Gayee Quiah were arrested and are facing 3rd-degree assault charges.

