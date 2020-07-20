Man arrested for pointing shotgun at couple

LPD said around 3 p.m., officers were called to the area of South 66th Street.

Officers talked to several people in the area who said that an individual pointed a shotgun at a vehicle.

The victims, a 77-year-old man, and a 68-year-old female said they were driving south on North 66th Street, approaching O Street, when a car driven by Kevin Luebbe, 61, pulled up next to them.

The victims said Luebbe started yelling at them and then pointed a shotgun out the window.

A witness intervened, which is when Luebbe drove off. He was located in the Hobby Lobby parking lot near 66th and O Street.

At first, Luebbe refused to comply, police said, and drove away. However, he was stopped again at 70th and O streets, physically removed from the vehicle, and arrested.

He was cited for terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, flee to avoid arrest, and obstructing a police officer.

