Advertisement

Man causes disturbance at pharmacy, hits LPD officer in the head

Ray Q Burns
Ray Q Burns(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who was yelling and shouting inside a pharmacy, then jumped over the counter.

Sunday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., police were dispatched to Walgreens on South Street in south Lincoln for a report of a disturbance.

Responding officers saw 31-year old Ray Burns yelling and shouting inside the pharmacy. LPD said at one point officers saw him jump over the counter into an employee’s section.

While officers were trying to arrest Burns he was combative and started hitting an officer in the head, according to LPD.

Burns was eventually arrested and is facing two counts of third-degree assault on a police officer and resisting arrest charges.

Police said the officer who was injured had two cuts on his head that required staples to close, another officer had bruising on his arm.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNK delays start of fall sports

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
The University of Nebraska at Kearney is delaying the start of fall sports competition to Sept. 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

USDA farm to school grant

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
Nebraska receives portion of largest ever USDA farm to school grant.

News

Woman battling ALS gets car parade surprise on birthday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Lincoln woman battling ALS gets surprise birthday parade from family and friends.

News

Masks required in Lincoln starting today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott and Bill Schammert
The Directed Health Measure begins Monday.

Latest News

News

Lincoln bakery offers virtual baking classes during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Classes are held every Thursday for one hour long.

News

Lincoln Police investigate car break-ins

Updated: 3 hours ago
LPD is investigating a string of car break-ins at Arapahoe Village Apartments over the weekend.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meet Miss Meowly! You can schedule an appointment at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center by calling 441-4488.

News

Lincoln Police investigate car break-ins

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
At least 12 vehicle break-ins were reported to police over the weekend

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Public comment available during Lincoln City Council meeting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 1011 NOW
Lincoln residents can make comments during the meeting two ways.