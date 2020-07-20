Man causes disturbance at pharmacy, hits LPD officer in the head

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who was yelling and shouting inside a pharmacy, then jumped over the counter.

Sunday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., police were dispatched to Walgreens on South Street in south Lincoln for a report of a disturbance.

Responding officers saw 31-year old Ray Burns yelling and shouting inside the pharmacy. LPD said at one point officers saw him jump over the counter into an employee’s section.

While officers were trying to arrest Burns he was combative and started hitting an officer in the head, according to LPD.

Burns was eventually arrested and is facing two counts of third-degree assault on a police officer and resisting arrest charges.

Police said the officer who was injured had two cuts on his head that required staples to close, another officer had bruising on his arm.

