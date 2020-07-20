Advertisement

Masks required in Lincoln starting today

By Jacob Elliott and Bill Schammert
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new Directed Health Measure which requires individuals to wear face masks inside will start on Monday. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials recently made the announcement.

The new Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department DHM requires all individuals to wear a mask if they go into a facility that’s open to the public, unless six feet of distance can be achieved and guaranteed at all times. The DHM will remain in effect from July 20 to Aug. 31.

Exceptions to the rules include the following:

  • Individuals ages five and younger.
  • If exercising.
  • If eating or drinking at bars or restaurants.
  • If individuals have a medical condition.
  • If presenting or broadcasting or giving speech.
  • Anyone seeking state/county services.

“The fact is that mask wearing is one of the most powerful tools we have to stop and slow the spread of the virus,” said Pat Lopez, Interim Health Director.

As of Monday morning, 52 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln, bringing the community total to 2,482. The number of deaths in the community has increased to 14.

The number of recoveries across the state has increased to more than 17,000.

Officials noted the number of young adults with COVID-19 cases has significantly risen. According to officials, individuals age 20 to 29 are 18.5 percent of the population, but 54 percent of new cases over the last two weeks

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln bakery offers virtual baking classes during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Classes are held every Thursday for one hour long.

News

Lincoln Police investigate car break-ins

Updated: 1 hours ago
LPD is investigating a string of car break-ins at Arapahoe Village Apartments over the weekend.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meet Miss Meowly! You can schedule an appointment at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center by calling 441-4488.

News

Lincoln Police investigate car break-ins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
At least 12 vehicle break-ins were reported to police over the weekend

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Public comment available during Lincoln City Council meeting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 1011 NOW
Lincoln residents can make comments during the meeting two ways.

Forecast

Scattered Showers and T’storms

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Showers and t'storms likely this morning

News

Nebraska Democrats vote Alisha Shelton for Senate to replace Chris Janicek

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Richard Ochoa
The Nebraska Democratic Party voted Sunday to have Alisha Shelton be their representative for the U.S. Senate after the party stopped supporting the primary winner, Chris Janicek, for violating their code of conduct.

News

Woman battling ALS gets car parade surprise on birthday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
With social distancing, people all over are driving by their loved one’s houses for things like anniversaries and birthdays. One woman who is battling ALS got a special surprise on Sunday.

Forecast

Cooler, wet weather expected to start the week

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cloudy, cool, and wet weather expected to start the week.