Mayo Clinic bronze brothers ‘lead by example,' wear masks

A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.
A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.(Source: Mayo Clinic)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (Gray News) – The Mayo Clinic is keeping things light in the middle of a pandemic.

A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.

Jolene Schouweiler of the Mayo Clinic’s Department of Urology was walking by the statue when inspiration struck.

"Since this is our new normal, I thought the Mayo Brothers would like to lead by example," she said.

Mayo Clinic experts model proper masking. As rates of COVID-19 continue to spike in parts of the country, many people...

Posted by Mayo Clinic on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Schouweiler loaned the brothers a couple of her masks before snapping the photo.

The Mayo Clinic grew out of a family practice started by William Worrall Mayo in the late 1800s. His sons William and Charles joined him after completing medical school.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

