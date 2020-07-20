Advertisement

N-2 lane closures and Saltillo Road closure for Lincoln SouthBeltway construction

((MGN Image))
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation the eastbound outside lane on N‑2 west of South 120th Street will be closed for construction of the Lincoln South Beltway beginning Monday, weather permitting. Concurrently, the outside shoulder of the westbound lanes on N-2 will be closed in the same area. Both closures on N-2 are anticipated to last one day, with lanes open to traffic on July 22.

Saltillo Road will be closing July 24, between South 84th and South 110th Street for construction of the Lincoln South Beltway, according to NDOT. Work is anticipated to be complete in Summer 2021. Access for local traffic will be maintained during this closure. Detour information is posted on the project website, www.dot.nebraska.gov/lincoln-south-beltway/. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays and buckle up.

