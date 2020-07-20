Advertisement

NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Jennifer Ortega
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, Director Scott R. Frakes announced that two staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus. One staff member is currently between facility assignments. The second staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. Both individuals are self-isolating at home.

Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the impacted facilities as to the new positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with either staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 32. Twenty-one of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

