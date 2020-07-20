Advertisement

Nebraska Democrats vote Alisha Shelton for Senate to replace Chris Janicek

Janicek has until September 1 to drop out in order to be replaced on the ballot.
NDP endorses Alisha Shelton for U.S. Senate.(WOWT)
By Richard Ochoa
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Democratic Party voted Sunday to have Alisha Shelton be their representative for the U.S. Senate after the party stopped supporting the primary winner, Chris Janicek, for violating their code of conduct.

Janicek made sexually inappropriate comments about a staff member in a group text to campaign workers back in June.

“I don’t know how you would joke about doing horrible sexual things to someone,” said Alisha Shelton, the democratic third-place finisher in the May Nebraska Primary. “It was very disappointing, it was very disgusting,” said Shelton.

Since then, protesters and other politicians have asked him to step down through various outlets including gathering outside Janicek’s Dundee bakery store.

In order for Shelton to be on the November ballot, Janicek would need to decline the nomination by September 1. When asked about the situation in June, a spokesperson for Janicek said, “we are not dropping out. This is between our campaign and a staffer. It is unfortunate and inexcusable. Yes, it happened. Chris apologized. He apologized in person and she accepted.”

People who are against Janicek told 6 News that “it is time to make way for a better opponent to incumbent Ben Sasse.”

