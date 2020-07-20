Advertisement

Nebraska Medicaid expansion enrollment starts online Aug. 1

(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is preparing for Medicaid expansion, set to go into effect Oct. 1, with an online application process starting Aug. 1.

Monday morning, Gov. Pete Ricketts was joined by Dannette R. Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and Jeremy Brunssen, interim director of the DHHS Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care, for an update on the state’s Medicaid expansion.

Beginning Aug. 1, applications will be taken online at ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov. While the state is urging applications be submitted online, applicants will also be able to submit over the phone; by email, fax, or mail; or in person.

The expansion extends coverage to low-income able-bodied adults ages 19-64. Low-income is defined as those earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level; in Nebraska in 2020, that means an annual income of about $17,000 for a single adult or $36,000 annually for household of four.

Medicaid expansion gives beneficiaries access to basic benefits through a single overarching managed-care program that integrates physical and behavioral health as well as pharmacy benefits.

The state is also planning to offer Medicaid expansion beneficiaries the opportunity to qualify for enhanced prime benefits — that is, basic services plus dental, vision, and over-the-counter medications — by participating in wellness, personal responsibility, and community engagement activities. But before that can happen, DHHS state must implement the Section 1115 waiver of the Social Security Act. Delayed by COVID-19, the waiver has yet to receive final approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Even without the waiver in place, however, these prime benefits are automatically available for “eligible 19- and 20-year-olds, pregnant women, and medically frail individuals,” according to a DHHS news release.

Applications will also be taken over the phone:

  • Omaha: 402-595-1178
  • Lincoln: 402-473-7000
  • Toll-free: 855-632-7633
  • TDD: 402-471-7256

Applicants will also be able to submit a paper application downloaded from the ACCESSNebraska website by fax at 402-742-2351; by email to DHHS.ANDICenter@nebraska.gov; or by mail at P.O. Box 2992, Omaha, NE 68103-2992.

Applications will also be taken in person at any DHHS office.

The state will hire 68 more staff to process the applications, and a call center will be in place to answer questions.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested for pointing shotgun at couple

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lincoln Police arrested a 61-year-old man who pointed a shotgun at a couple at a traffic light on Friday.

News

LPD: 3 people facing charges after drug deal goes awry

Updated: 1 hour ago
Three people are facing assault charges after the Lincoln Police Department say a drug deal went wrong.

News

Kearney teacher is 2020 Christa McAuliffe Prize recipient

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
Lindsie Thiems, a preschool teacher at Kearney Public Schools, is the recipient of the award.

News

UNK delays start of fall sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
The University of Nebraska at Kearney is delaying the start of fall sports competition to Sept. 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

USDA farm to school grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
Nebraska receives portion of largest ever USDA farm to school grant.

Latest News

News

Man causes disturbance at pharmacy, hits LPD officer in the head

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who was yelling and shouting inside a pharmacy, then jumped over the counter.

News

Woman battling ALS gets car parade surprise on birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lincoln woman battling ALS gets surprise birthday parade from family and friends.

News

Masks required in Lincoln starting today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott and Bill Schammert
The Directed Health Measure begins Monday.

News

Lincoln bakery offers virtual baking classes during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Classes are held every Thursday for one hour long.

News

Lincoln Police investigate car break-ins

Updated: 5 hours ago
LPD is investigating a string of car break-ins at Arapahoe Village Apartments over the weekend.