Nebraska ranks in top ten for child well-being

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska has climbed from #12 to #9 in the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2020 state rankings of child well-being. According to the foundation’s 2020 Kids Count Profile, Nebraska is the fourth-best state for children’s economic well-being. Nebraska also ranked in the top third for each of the other categories measured: education, health, and family and community.

The foundation annually measures child well-being nationwide by studying educational, economic, social, and health outcomes. This report based on the latest available data from 16 key indicators from average birth weight to the proficiency of eighth-graders in math.

Nebraska’s rankings in all 16 key indicators can be found here.

To create the 2020 Kids Count Profile, the Annie E. Casey Foundation partnered with a local non-profit, Voices for Children in Nebraska, which uses data and research to help policymakers and communities make informed decisions on issues impacting children in Nebraska.

The Division of Children and Family Services’ Director Stephanie Beasley believes Nebraska can climb even higher in the rankings. “I am very happy with the growth shown from efforts in the recent years. Nebraska’s commitment to the well being of children and families is reflected in the rankings. Many partners across Nebraska ensure families continue to get the supports they need and we will continue in these efforts,” she said.

