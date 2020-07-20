Advertisement

Public comment available during Lincoln City Council meeting

Register for commenting via teleconference by noon Monday
(KOLNKGIN)
By 1011 NOW
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a busy day for the Lincoln City Council as they have a number of items on the agenda. For members of the public who wish to speak they can do that two ways.

Residents will be able to make in-person comments during the open microphone session, but they can also participate via teleconference.

The public comment session is at the end of the 3 p.m. meeting in the City Council Chambers on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Those who want to participate via the teleconference must register by noon July 20 with the City Clerk’s Office by calling 402-441-7436 or by emailing CityClerk@lincoln.ne.gov.  Participants must provide a name, street address, email address, and contact number.

Those who wish to comment in person are asked to go to the Bill Luxford Studio, room 113, next to the Chambers on the first floor of the County-City Building. Participants will wait until their name is called, then enter the Council Chambers and approach the podium. After speaking, residents will exit the Chambers through the door to the left of the podium.

The open microphone sessions are provided for those who wish to address the Council on a matter not on the agenda, and not planned to appear on a future agenda. 

City Council agendas are available at council.lincoln.ne.gov.

