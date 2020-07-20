Advertisement

Showers and T’storms Likely

Lincoln hourly Rain Chance
Lincoln hourly Rain Chance(1011 weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A stationary front combined with an upper level disturbance will give us a pretty good chance for showers and t’storms, especially this morning. Showers and t’storms will continue this afternoon and evening but on a scattered bases. Widespread severe weather is not expected, however, a few isolated strong to severe t’storms will be possible. Temperatures will be cooler today but it will still be on the muggy side. Another round of showers and t’storms will be possible tonight into Tuesday morning. Scattered t’storms will again be possible on Wednesday along with warmer temperatures.

Isolated t’storms possible on Thursday with afternoon temperatures near 90. Friday through Sunday will be mainly dry and hot. A slight chance of t’storm will be possible late on Sunday.

