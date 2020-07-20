Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Monday, July 20, the Douglas County Health Department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 8,784 since the outbreak began in March. Last week the Department reported 630 cases compared to 560 cases the previous week. The number of tests increased by roughly 2,500 wit the positivity rate lowering to 7% compared to 8.68% the previous week.

The Health Department received three new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. A woman in her 40s and a woman in her 70s plus a man in his 60s have sadly passed. There now have been 116 deaths in the county linked to the pandemic. DCHD has confirmed 5,666 recoveries among county residents have contracted the illness.