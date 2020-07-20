Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 52

  • The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 52 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln on Monday, bringing the community total to 2,482. The number of deaths in the community remains at 14.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 42

Deaths: 3

  • On Monday, July 20, the Douglas County Health Department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in Douglas County to 8,784 since the outbreak began in March. Last week the Department reported 630 cases compared to 560 cases the previous week. The number of tests increased by roughly 2,500 wit the positivity rate lowering to 7% compared to 8.68% the previous week.
  • The Health Department received three new death certificates related to COVID-19 during the past day. A woman in her 40s and a woman in her 70s plus a man in his 60s have sadly passed. There now have been 116 deaths in the county linked to the pandemic. DCHD has confirmed 5,666 recoveries among county residents have contracted the illness.

PIERCE COUNTY

New Cases: 2

  • North Central District Health Department has been made aware of two new positive COVID-19 case in Pierce County. Through case investigations, it was determined that the cases contracted the illness through direct contact to other positive cases. The cases are actively in quarantine.
  • NCDHD would also like to report two additional recoveries one in Pierce County.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

