35 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lancaster County Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local health officials said Tuesday 35 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln, bringing the community total to 2,517.

The number of deaths in the community remains at 14.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 817 to 869

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – remains at 6.6 percent

State – down from 9.7 percent to 9.6 percent

National – remains at 9.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 22 with 15 from Lancaster County and seven from other communities.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

