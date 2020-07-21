Advertisement

35 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lancaster County Tuesday

COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases(MGN)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local health officials said Tuesday 35 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln, bringing the community total to 2,517. 

The number of deaths in the community remains at 14.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 817 to 869

Overall positivity rate: 

  • Lancaster County – remains at 6.6 percent
  • State – down from 9.7 percent to 9.6 percent
  • National – remains at 9.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 22 with 15 from Lancaster County and seven from other communities.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Typical late-July Weather Ahead...Getting Warmer and More Humid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Warmer and more humid for Wednesday and Thursday...then hotter and even more humid Friday and Saturday

News

CHI Health suspends testing before surgeries to conserve supplies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Schubert
CHI Health suspends pre-procedural testing.

News

LPS releases detailed plan for in-person classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
LPS plans to hold a virtual presentation about the plan at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

News

Auditor: Former State Fair official may have broken the law

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
The former finance director who said the State Fair was going bankrupt, may have himself stolen funds from the fair.

Latest News

News

Andy Hoffman shares he has a “massive brain tumor”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Smith
A Nebraska man known for his advocacy and fight against pediatric brain cancer is now battling his own cancer.

News

Pediatricians share ‘homework’ for parents ahead of fall classes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
While the start of fall classes for kids and teens is just around the corner, pediatricians are sharing how parents can better prepare their children before the first day of school.

News

Nebraska emergency medical services bill wins final approval

Updated: 6 hours ago
A bill that would prohibit Nebraska health care providers from charging patients higher, out-of-network rates for emergency services won final approval Tuesday in the Legislature.

News

Lincoln man facing a number of charges after fleeing officers for months

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Lincoln man is facing a number of charges after speeding away from officers while trying to pull him over for months.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

Nebraska lawmakers OK endorsement deals for college athletes

Updated: 6 hours ago
College athletes in Nebraska may soon be able to sign endorsement deals with sneaker companies, car dealerships and other sponsors under a bill approved by lawmakers on Tuesday.