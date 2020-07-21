Andy Hoffman shares he has a “massive brain tumor”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska man known for his advocacy and fight against pediatric brain cancer is now battling his own cancer.

Andy Hoffman announced he has brain cancer. Andy is the founder of the Team Jack Foundation and father of Jack Hoffman, who is a pediatric brain cancer survivor and was recognized by the Huskers during the 2013 spring game, where Jack took a handoff and with a team escort, went 69 yards for a touchdown during the fourth quarter.

“After spending the last 9 years helping my son with his fight with brain cancer, and many others, I have now learned first hand what these people have gone through. On Sunday, July 19th, I had a seizure while running on the cowboy trail in Atkinson. A subsequent MRI revealed a massive brain tumor,” Andy said in a Facebook post. “We are currently at Mayo Clinic developing a plan of attack. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers.”

The Team Jack Foundation was created after Jack’s diagnosis and continues to help kids fighting a similar battle. According to the Team Jack Foundation website, the Foundation has raised over $7.5 million for research.

