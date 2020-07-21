Advertisement

Andy Hoffman shares he has a “massive brain tumor”

Andy Hoffman and his family
Andy Hoffman and his family(Facebook)
By Amber Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska man known for his advocacy and fight against pediatric brain cancer is now battling his own cancer.

Andy Hoffman announced he has brain cancer. Andy is the founder of the Team Jack Foundation and father of Jack Hoffman, who is a pediatric brain cancer survivor and was recognized by the Huskers during the 2013 spring game, where Jack took a handoff and with a team escort, went 69 yards for a touchdown during the fourth quarter.

“After spending the last 9 years helping my son with his fight with brain cancer, and many others, I have now learned first hand what these people have gone through. On Sunday, July 19th, I had a seizure while running on the cowboy trail in Atkinson. A subsequent MRI revealed a massive brain tumor,” Andy said in a Facebook post. “We are currently at Mayo Clinic developing a plan of attack. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers.”

The Team Jack Foundation was created after Jack’s diagnosis and continues to help kids fighting a similar battle. According to the Team Jack Foundation website, the Foundation has raised over $7.5 million for research.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pediatricians share ‘homework’ for parents ahead of fall classes

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Laura Halm
While the start of fall classes for kids and teens is just around the corner, pediatricians are sharing how parents can better prepare their children before the first day of school.

News

Nebraska emergency medical services bill wins final approval

Updated: 1 hours ago
A bill that would prohibit Nebraska health care providers from charging patients higher, out-of-network rates for emergency services won final approval Tuesday in the Legislature.

News

Lincoln man facing a number of charges after fleeing officers for months

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Lincoln man is facing a number of charges after speeding away from officers while trying to pull him over for months.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Nebraska lawmakers OK endorsement deals for college athletes

Updated: 2 hours ago
College athletes in Nebraska may soon be able to sign endorsement deals with sneaker companies, car dealerships and other sponsors under a bill approved by lawmakers on Tuesday.

News

LPD: Man arrested after drinking & swimming at city park

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who they believe was intoxicated and swimming at a city park.

News

Security guards enforce mask mandate in Lincoln

Updated: 4 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meet Bert! You can schedule an appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Cass County authorities say father shot son during argument

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By News Channel Nebraska
The 16-year-old was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha via Lifenet.