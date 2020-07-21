Advertisement

Cass County authorities say father shot son during argument

By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - Authorities in southeast Nebraska said a father shot his son during an argument Monday.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said deputies responded to the disturbance complaint of an uncontrollable juvenile around 10:30 a.m. at a home on East Park Highway near Louisville.

Authorities said a 16-year-old was involved in a verbal disturbance with his parents.

CCSO said the deputy was able to de-escalate the situation and left the scene around an hour later.

At 11:32 a.m. the Cass County Sheriff's Office was called back to the home regarding a shooting incident.

The ongoing investigation shows a parent, 53-year-old Clarence Moxey, shot his 16-year-old son with a small-caliber handgun.

The 16-year-old was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha via Lifenet.

As of Monday afternoon, his condition was advised to be serious, but stable.

Clarence Moxey was arrested for felony assault with a firearm and other additional charges pending investigation.

He remains in custody at the Cass County Jail.

