CHI Health suspends testing before surgeries to conserve supplies

By Spencer Schubert
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A problem in the supply chain is causing delays with COVID-19 testing at CHI Health’s Core Lab. According to a news release from CHI Health, Abbott, the manufacturer that supplies the reagents essential for testing, cannot meet the current demand and has informed CHI Health the supply moving forward will be limited for the next 4-5 weeks.

CHI Health has suspended its pre-procedural COVID-19 testing requirement to preserve the limited testing supplies.

Since resuming elective procedures, CHI Health was one of the only health care systems in the area requiring a COVID-19 test before surgery. CHI Health said fewer than one percent of the pre-surgical patients tested, came back positive. They added this suspension does not affect surgeries.

“Surgeons and staff will continue to wear proper N95 masks and other essential PPE at all times to protect our medical teams and our patients,” CHI Health representative Taylor Barth said. “CHI Health does not have a PPE shortage and the safety of our patients and staff remains our highest priority. By suspending pre-procedural tests, we are able to preserve tests for people experiencing symptoms in the communities we serve.”

