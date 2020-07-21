Advertisement

Hy-Vee will hand out 3 million free masks to customers

HyVee grocery stores to provide masks for customers.
HyVee grocery stores to provide masks for customers.(None)
By Jennifer Ortega
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Monday, July 27, Hy-Vee will distribute free masks to those entering its stores. The company says it’s an effort to protect its customers and employees from COVID-19. More than 3 million masks will be handed out. The initiative is called “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.”

Employees will be stationed at the front doors of all stores to hand out masks to customers who are not wearing one prior to shopping. Customers will also see signage, employee attire, and other reminders around the store about the educational campaign. Hy-Vee employees have been wearing masks since nearly the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Midwest grocer was recently named one of the top three supermarkets in America for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Latest News

News

Lincoln family chooses to let son live in UNL dorms this fall

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jared Austin
UNL will be open for in-person classes Aug. 24.

News

Test Nebraska Program expanded by Governor Ricketts

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jared Austin
Governor Ricketts says the state will be expanding Test Nebraska by purchasing more equipment to process up to 7,000 tests a day.

News

UNL to start in-person classes Aug. 24.

Updated: 39 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Young adults share their experiences with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
A look at how the coronavirus has impacted young people in Lincoln.

Latest News

News

Young people describe experience with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Forecast

Typical late-July Weather Ahead...Getting Warmer and More Humid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Warmer and more humid for Wednesday and Thursday...then hotter and even more humid Friday and Saturday

News

35 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lancaster County Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Local health officials said Tuesday 35 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln, bringing the community total to 2,517.

News

CHI Health suspends testing before surgeries to conserve supplies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Schubert
CHI Health suspends pre-procedural testing.

News

LPS releases detailed plan for in-person classes

Updated: 6 hours ago
LPS plans to hold a virtual presentation about the plan at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

News

Auditor: Former State Fair official may have broken the law

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
The former finance director who said the State Fair was going bankrupt, may have himself stolen funds from the fair.