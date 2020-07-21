Hy-Vee will hand out 3 million free masks to customers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Monday, July 27, Hy-Vee will distribute free masks to those entering its stores. The company says it’s an effort to protect its customers and employees from COVID-19. More than 3 million masks will be handed out. The initiative is called “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.”

Employees will be stationed at the front doors of all stores to hand out masks to customers who are not wearing one prior to shopping. Customers will also see signage, employee attire, and other reminders around the store about the educational campaign. Hy-Vee employees have been wearing masks since nearly the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Midwest grocer was recently named one of the top three supermarkets in America for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.