Lincoln man facing a number of charges after fleeing officers for months

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing a number of charges after speeding away from officers while trying to pull him over multiple times since May.

On May 11 around 11 a.m., Lincoln police officers tried stopping a blue Honda civic near 9th and O Streets for speeding but LPD said the car sped away to escape.

LPD said the car was spotted two more times over the course of the next month and continued fleeing from officers.

On June 14 around 5:30 p.m.. officers saw this same car with a driver matching a description from a previous case in the area. LPD said the car was seen parking in a stall at the Country Inn and Suites. Officers tried contacting the driver of the car and it then backed out of the spot and drove away.

Officers said the car maneuvered around a police cruiser and sped away from the parking lot. While the car did this, officers said it nearly hit another police cruiser before getting away. Officers identified the driver as 33-year old Andrew Myers.

Nearly a month later, on July 8 just before 6 p.m., officers saw a grey Honda accord in the area of NW 12th and W Commerce Streets. LPD said the plate on this car came back registered to the same owner as the blue Honda civic. Officers determined that the registered owner of both cars was Myers’ girlfriend and Myers’ license was revoked. LPD said they were able to identify the driver as Myers and they tried stopping the car but the car it sped away and escaped.

On Sunday, officers saw Myers leaving Luxury Inn on NW 12th Street, in northwest Lincoln, walking toward his car. Around 8:30 p.m., officers tried making contact with him but said he ran away into the hotel and across the street into a field.

After a struggle with officers, Myers was arrested and because of his previous conviction he is facing the following charges:

Three counts of felony flee to avoid arrest

Three counts of driving during revocation

Three willful reckless driving

Resisting arrest

Obstructing a police officer

Possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana

