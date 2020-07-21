Lincoln woman gets surprise 100th birthday party

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Born in 1920 and an immigrant from Czechoslovakia, at 100 years old Anne Callahan shows no signs of slowing down.

"It was not easy growing up but I think sometimes it's the adversity that makes a person of you," said Callahan.

Monday afternoon her family surprised her with time-honored classic songs, cake, and socially-distanced well-wishes.

"She is unique," said Carol Callahan, Anne's daughter. "She is adventuresome, she has always lived life with a ton of curiosity. I just appreciate that so much because I think she's instilled that in all of us."

Anne keeps sharp by writing letters on most days. For her birthday she was also surprised with 135 cards written by loved ones.

"Getting the letters I'd just see the return address and see where they came from," said Bob Callahan, Anne's son. "There's Arizona, there's Florida, there's Virginia, there's New York."

The pandemic is difficult for many people in many ways, but Anne said getting to celebrate, even at a distance, means the world.

“I have been really blessed,” said Callahan. “So I thank god for everything.”

