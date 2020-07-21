Advertisement

Lincoln woman gets surprise 100th birthday party

Born in 1920 and an immigrant from Czechoslovakia, at 100 years old Anne Callahan shows no signs of slowing down.
Born in 1920 and an immigrant from Czechoslovakia, at 100 years old Anne Callahan shows no signs of slowing down.(Reporter - Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Born in 1920 and an immigrant from Czechoslovakia, at 100 years old Anne Callahan shows no signs of slowing down.

"It was not easy growing up but I think sometimes it's the adversity that makes a person of you," said Callahan.

Monday afternoon her family surprised her with time-honored classic songs, cake, and socially-distanced well-wishes.

"She is unique," said Carol Callahan, Anne's daughter. "She is adventuresome, she has always lived life with a ton of curiosity. I just appreciate that so much because I think she's instilled that in all of us."

Anne keeps sharp by writing letters on most days. For her birthday she was also surprised with 135 cards written by loved ones.

"Getting the letters I'd just see the return address and see where they came from," said Bob Callahan, Anne's son. "There's Arizona, there's Florida, there's Virginia, there's New York."

The pandemic is difficult for many people in many ways, but Anne said getting to celebrate, even at a distance, means the world.

“I have been really blessed,” said Callahan. “So I thank god for everything.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska’s homeschool filings jump up 21%

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
In just 23 days, students here in Lincoln will be back in classrooms for the first time since March. But with COVID-19 still at the front of many people’s minds, some families are looking at other options. And home-school filings are up more than 20% across the state.

News

Nebraska Legislature reconvenes after nearly four month layoff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened Monday after nearly a four month layoff.

News

Nebraska Legislature reconvenes after 4 month layoff

Updated: 2 hours ago
Legislators were back at the State Capitol Monday.

Forecast

Another round of rain expected into Tuesday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Another round of rain is expected late Monday into early Tuesday.

Latest News

News

NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Ortega
Director Scott R. Frakes announced that two staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus. One staff member is currently between facility assignments.

News

Lincoln security guards helping businesses enforce mask requirement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
With masks required in public places until the end of August, local security teams are helping businesses enforce the DHM.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday.

News

NSAA: Fall sports will go on ‘as currently scheduled’

Updated: 5 hours ago
Fall practices can begin August 10.

News

Highway 2 lane closures and Saltillo Road closure for Lincoln SouthBeltway construction

Updated: 6 hours ago
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation the eastbound outside lane on N‑2 west of South 120th Street will be closed for construction of the Lincoln South Beltway beginning Monday, weather permitting.

News

Nebraska ranks in top ten for child well-being

Updated: 7 hours ago
Nebraska has climbed from #12 to #9 in the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2020 state rankings of child well-being.