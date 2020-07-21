LPD: Man arrested after drinking & swimming at city park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a reportedly intoxicated man who was swimming at a city park.

On Monday, around 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Holmes Lake for a report of a man yelling and threatening people.

Responding officers found 48-year old Christopher Weddle swimming in the lake near the shore. LPD found his belongings on the shore which included an almost empty bottle of vodka.

Officers believe Weddle was intoxicated and said he wasn’t following commands to get out of the water.

According to police, Weddle swam further out into the lake, taunting officers to come get him.

After roughly 30 minutes, Weddle swam back to the shore and was arrested. Weddle is facing resisting arrest charges, as well as possession of alcohol in a city park and swimming or wading in city park violations.

