LPS releases detailed plan for in-person classes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, Lincoln Public Schools released its detailed plan for schools reopening, which features an emphasis on face coverings, self-screening, hand hygiene, and physical distancing. The plan also allows parents to choose remote learning if the local risk dial is in the yellow or orange category.

Classes are scheduled to begin on August 12.

In a release sent Tuesday, LPS said the plan was put together after many discussions with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department.

Out of those conversations, LPS said it decided four main areas have been proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and those four actions will be enforced when schools open August 12.

Self-Screening - Staff and students are expected to conduct a self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms every day prior to entering an LPS building or program. People with COVID-19 self-isolating at home will reduce the spread.

Face Coverings - Staff and students are required to wear a multilayer face-covering in the school setting. Face coverings are the strategy to accommodate the school setting where six feet of physical distance is not practical. Face covering breaks will be provided every hour when social distancing allows. Each student and staff will be issued two face coverings, but families can provide their own. Schools will prepare procedures for students who do not bring face coverings to school. Bandannas are not allowed as face coverings.

Hand Hygiene - Washing your hands or using sanitizer, along with cleaning and disinfecting surfaces frequently touched, will reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Physical Distancing - Maintaining at least three to six feet from others whenever possible makes a difference. Spacing out as far as you can, where and when you can, will reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Also stated in the release is what happens if a staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19. LPS said the health department will handle all contact tracing, and that students or staff with direct exposure will need to self-isolate.

Those individuals will be contacted directly. LPS is urging parents to provide updated contact information ahead of the start of school.

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department’s Risk Dial will also play an important role in how LPS functions this year. These guidelines were initially announced in June.

According to LPS, if the risk dial is in the green (the lowest level), everything operates as normal. If it is in the red (the highest) every student moves to remote learning.

If in the yellow or orange, students will still be in the buildings, but families reserve the option to do remote learning.

However, remote learning in this environment will look different than spring. LPS said those choosing to do remote learning will Zoom conference into the classroom and listen while the teacher presents the lesson.

Students choosing remote learning will also be required to complete work independently outside the scheduled class Zoom session, according to LPS.

Those choosing a remote learning option are eligible to play NSAA sports if they meet eligibility requirements, according to LPS.

For those interested in the remote learning option, a form found at lps.org must be filled out by July 31. After July 31, individual schools must be contacted to make arrangements.

LPS plans on holding a virtual presentation about returning to in-class learning Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m.

That presentation can be watched at lps.org or the LPS Facebook page.

LPS Superintendent Steve Joel will also be speaking at the Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s press conference at 3:30 p.m. That will be aired live on-air and on 1011 NOW Facebook Page.

Other notable changes for the upcoming school year (when in the orange or yellow) include:

Bussing - Face coverings will be required. Students will apply hand sanitizer getting on and off the bus. Students will have assigned seats, and there will be a two student per seat limit. Households will be seated together. Windows will be down as much as possible.

Drinking Fountains – Will be closed or wrapped in plastic at all levels. Students are asked to bring their own water bottles. Fill stations will be available at specific locations. Schools will provide daily disposable cups for students who do not have a water bottle.

Extracurricular Events – No PTO/PTA/Booster events until further notice. Board meetings will need to be held via Zoom until further notice.

Field Trips – No field trips will be allowed.

Elementary School -Students will remain in homeroom classes for all instruction. No switching for reading/math will occur. Students may walk to the gym for P.E. Teachers may move to another unit to teach.

Lunch – Traffic flow for the cafeteria will be examined to reduce crowding. Hand sanitation stations will be set up. Face coverings will be work in line. One way seating will be utilized.

Movement in Hallways – Students will move in lines wearing face coverings. Restroom plans will be created for elementary students.

Music – No before or after school rehearsals for at least the first quarter for elementary or middle school students. High schools must follow extracurricular guidelines. Students will be able to sing while wearing face coverings.

Physical Education – Will be taught outside as much as possible.

Recess – Face coverings are not required if outside with appropriate distancing. Playground equipment will be open

