Morning Rain and Clouds Will Give Way To Sunshine This Afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front pushing through eastern Nebraska will continue to spark showers and t’storms at least through mid morning in the Lincoln area. Once the cold front moves through we should have mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will still be a warm and muggy afternoon. There will be another chance for scattered showers and t’storms late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s and still a bit humid. Drier weather is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with a slight chance for a t’storm on Thursday, but is should remain dry on Friday. Temperatures will be near 90 on Thursday and into the lower 90s for Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid. Both days should be mainly dry with a chance of thunderstorms returning the area Sunday night into Monday.

