Advertisement

Nebraska’s homeschool filings jump up 21%

NE homeschool filings increase
NE homeschool filings increase(KOLN)
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In just 23 days, students here in Lincoln will be back in classrooms for the first time since March.

But with COVID-19 still at the front of many people’s minds, some families are looking at other options.

And homeschool filings are up more than 20% across the state.

We spoke with one local parent who will be homeschooling her son this fall.

“Yes, he has not been sick, but I would rather keep him safe than put him in school at this moment,” said Katasha Johnson.

And she’s not the only one. At this time last year, the Nebraska Department of Education had processed 2,800 homeschooling requests. This year, it’s up to 3,400 and they expect the number to grow.

“He refuses to wear a mask...and I don’t want to put him in the school where he is forced to wear a mask and is putting everyone else in danger,” said Johnson.

Another woman 10/11 NOW spoke with has been homeschooling her kids off and on their whole lives and was going to send the youngest back but now says it doesn’t seem like a good idea.

“To have a kiddo that’s not used to the school system anyways and then put her into it with the unknown of what is and isn’t going to happen, that’s not setting her up for success,” said Patty Richert.

After homeschooling three kids she has advice for parents who are going to be new to this.

“When we first started it was pretty intense of, am I screwing up my kids, I don’t know what I’m doing. My biggest advice is to take a breath, it will be OK. If this is what you really want to do and your heart is behind it, it will be okay,” said Richert.

For now, Johnson says she will do whatever it takes to keep her son safe.

“I found out how bad this virus is spreading and it has come down to the decision I do not want to put him in that situation at the moment,” said Johnson.

10/11 NOW recently reached out to Lincoln Public Schools to see how many families they’re seeing switching to homeschooling, they said they’ll release those numbers with other important information on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln woman gets surprise 100th birthday party

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Born in 1920 and an immigrant from Czechoslovakia, at 100 years old Anne Callahan shows no signs of slowing down.

News

Nebraska Legislature reconvenes after nearly four month layoff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened Monday after nearly a four month layoff.

News

Nebraska Legislature reconvenes after 4 month layoff

Updated: 2 hours ago
Legislators were back at the State Capitol Monday.

Forecast

Another round of rain expected into Tuesday morning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Another round of rain is expected late Monday into early Tuesday.

Latest News

News

NDCS staff members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Ortega
Director Scott R. Frakes announced that two staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus. One staff member is currently between facility assignments.

News

Lincoln security guards helping businesses enforce mask requirement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
With masks required in public places until the end of August, local security teams are helping businesses enforce the DHM.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday.

News

NSAA: Fall sports will go on ‘as currently scheduled’

Updated: 5 hours ago
Fall practices can begin August 10.

News

Highway 2 lane closures and Saltillo Road closure for Lincoln SouthBeltway construction

Updated: 6 hours ago
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation the eastbound outside lane on N‑2 west of South 120th Street will be closed for construction of the Lincoln South Beltway beginning Monday, weather permitting.

News

Nebraska ranks in top ten for child well-being

Updated: 7 hours ago
Nebraska has climbed from #12 to #9 in the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2020 state rankings of child well-being.