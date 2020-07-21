Pediatricians share ‘homework’ for parents ahead of fall classes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While the start of fall classes for kids and teens is just around the corner, pediatricians are sharing how parents can better prepare their children before the first day of school.

Pediatricians with Bryan Health say it’s important for parents to comply with mask mandates, modeling this behavior for children and teens to follow.

They say to have an honest conversation about how it stops the spread of COVID-19.

When it comes to finding the right mask, pediatricians suggest trying different materials that are more comfortable and have your children wear a face covering while playing or for a set amount of time to get used to wearing one.

“It also helps to use some devices that help with the positioning of the mask on the face and the comfort level, whether you use hair ties or extenders at the back. You have to get really creative and try different things. It’s really important to find masks that are child friendly,” said Dr. Stephen Russell, a pediatrician with Bryan Health.

Bryan Health shared that as of July 8, 12-percent of their positive COVID-19 cases are people 19-years old or younger.

Bryan Health physicians said they’ve been finding younger children are often asymptomatic carriers and while the virus is not as severe, the concern is for family members who live in same home

Dr. Russell said he’s been getting a number of questions about a vaccine for the virus and when it could be available.

“The other thing we don’t know yet is even though the vaccine was studied, and there are a few others in process, while it does trigger an immune response, there are still questions about what level of an immune response is protected. We don’t know how high that antibody needs to be to protect from the virus or how long it’ll last. Will it be a life-long immunity or temporary immunity like with influenza,” explained Dr. Russell.

COVID-19 Cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 15,993 people have been tested, of those 1,921 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 241 pending cases.

In the last 14 days, Bryan Health leaders said there have been 596 positive COVID-19 tests which equates to 25-percent of all positive tests to date.

When it comes to testing supplies, the hospital system said they have 94 rapid (1-2 hour result) tests on hand with another 120 expected this week, the second test used primarily for first responders has 926 tests on hand, and there’s an adequate supply of tests sent to outside labs.

Bryan Medical Center currently has nine COVID-19 patients with one patient pending test results. We’re told eight of those patients are from Lancaster County.

Hospital leaders said none of those patients are on a ventilator or in the ICU. One patient is receiving care in the Progressive Care Unit and eight are in the General Care Unit.

