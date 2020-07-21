Advertisement

Ranching in Sioux county: The early years

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a trip to northwest Nebraska, we got the chance to learn more about the origins of the Coffee Ranch in the Hat Creek Valley.

Steve Cleveland, who is the president of First National Bank in Chadron, shared his knowledge during the tour. He is from Hyannis, grew up in the ranching culture, and understands ranching families well. Cleveland says C.F. Coffee was from Missouri, but eventually made his way to Nebraska. “He came to the area on cattle drives, and delivered cattle to Wyoming,” Cleveland said. “He brought up his own herd of cattle, and settled first in the Goshen Hole area of Wyoming. But, he then found his way to the Hat Creek Valley.”

At the time of C.F. Coffee’s move into Nebraska, open range ranchers were interested in finding water sources. “The Hat Creek flows out of the Pine Ridge, and it flows year round. So when it came time to put down a stake, most of these ranchers put it right along water,” Cleveland said. Today, there are dozens of ranches in the area, but around 140 years ago, there were probably just two, and each might have had a range of up to 300,000 acres. “The Coffee Ranch has 42,000 acres today, I believe, in four different parcels,” Cleveland said.

Charles F. Coffee’s father was an officer in the Confederate Army. When the war was over, he and his father were in Missouri, and they traveled to Texas, according to Cleveland. “Because he was hanging around his father, C.F. Coffee acquired the nickname “colonel”. Colonel Coffee was a visionary person,” Cleveland said. “Nothing was given to him, he earned it all, he probably had good timing to put together his ranch. In about 1900, he could see the end was near for open range ranching. So, he started divesting from ranching. How he did that was he traded his cows for another business interest and that would be banking. He traded 2,000 cows with calves at side, to Bartlett Richards who owned the bank where I’m now the president. From there, Richards got the cows to stock the Spade Ranch, and Coffee got controlling interests in First National Bank.”

If you are interested in more ranching history, a good place to visit would be the Coffee Gallery at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center at Chadron State College.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pure Nebraska

Enjoying the sights of Daylily Drive

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT
|
By Jon Vanderford
Just west of Plymouth on Highway 4, you will find plenty of corn and beans. But, you will also discover a huge display of daylilies, too.

Pure Nebraska

Butterflies featured at Noyes Art Gallery

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT
Pure Nebraska

Pure Nebraska

Platte County 4-H youth get chance to show off skills

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT
Pure Nebraska

Pure Nebraska

NPPD discusses power line safety on the farm

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT
Pure Nebraska

Latest News

Pure Nebraska

Chester movies

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT
Pure Nebraska

Pure Nebraska

A visit to Yellow Calf Studio

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
Just west of Thedford, Linda Egle finds her inspiration for western bronze art surrounded by the beautiful Sandhills of Nebraska.

News

Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates 50 years with push for more mentors

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
|
By Madison Pitsch
There's a specific need for male volunters.

Pure Nebraska

Mari Sandoz heritage garden

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT
A garden outside a center dedicated to famous author Mari Sandoz is designed to help tell her story, and enhance what she talked about in her books.

Pure Nebraska

150 years of faith

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church still stands tall, as the congregation celebrates a 150-year milestone.

Pure Nebraska

A journey on Pants Butte road

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By Jon Vanderford
There's a road in far northwest Nebraska north of Harrison, that affords visitors an unforgettable scenic view.