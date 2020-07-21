Typical late-July Weather Ahead...Getting Warmer and More Humid

Advertisement

Hot and Humid Makes A Return...(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Shower and thunderstorm chances will be more “isolated” in nature over the next couple of days...but some precipitation will certainly be possible at times.

Warmer and more humid conditions will begin to develop across the local area over the next few days...culminating with the return of hotter and muggier weather once again for the Friday-Saturday-Sunday time frame. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid-upper 80s with a 20%-30% chance for showers and thunderstorms...followed by highs back in the 90s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday with oppressive dew points in the 70s. Heat index values are likely to once again top 100° later this week and into the weekend...so please use caution with your outdoor plans. A cold front is expected to move in later Sunday...increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms again by then with both Friday and Saturday looking mainly dry at this point.

