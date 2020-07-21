Advertisement

Young adults share their experiences with COVID-19

Twenty-one-year-old Alex Ramsey's life is back to normal after he tested positive for the coronavirus and had to quarantine for more than a month.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Young adults are getting more cases of COVID-19 than any other age group. In fact, people in their twenties made up more than half of all recent cases this month.

Twenty-one-year-old Alex Ramsey told 10/11 NOW, he’s one of those cases.

While he’s now recovered, Ramsey said it took a while for his life to get back to normal.

“Had to order food, order groceries, we couldn’t go anywhere,” Ramsey said.

He got the virus in April from a roommate who was exposed by their family.

His age group makes up 47.5 percent of all cases in Lancaster County, that’s 1,195 people between 20-39 who’ve gotten the virus.

Ramsey said his strong immune system protected him. He lost his sense of smell and taste for one day and had a slightly high fever, but nothing serious.

He said it wasn’t the symptoms, but what came after the diagnosis that had the greatest impact.

“We were in quarantine for four and a half weeks, the mental toll that takes on you,” Ramsey said.

Though he’s not the only young adult dealing with the virus for weeks.

Another young adult, Jill Hraben, who is just out of the 20-39 age bracket at 42, said she’s been positive for five and a half weeks after she, her husband and two teenage kids got the virus.

“It’s been a nightmare, that’s how I describe it,” Hraben said. “I keep telling everyone I want to wake up from this nightmare.”

Hraben said her symptoms were similar to a cold or a flu, but her husband and 13-year-old son ended up in the emergency room.

“Now we’re just hoping there are no long term effects of this, no lung scarring,” Hraben said.

More than five weeks after Hraben first tested positive, she’s yet to get a negative result, even though she was symptom free after about ten days.

“This has turned my whole world upside down,” Hraben said.

Hraben and Ramsey both said they’ve been wearing masks and will continue to do so.

“I knew maybe it wouldn’t affect me that much,” Ramsey said. “But it could affect someone like my grandma.”

Based on Lancaster County data, the 20-39 age group makes up the most recoveries in Lancaster County. The age group with the highest number of deaths are those who are over 60.

There have been 14 deaths in Lancaster County.

