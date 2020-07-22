80 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 80 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lancaster County on Wednesday, marking the second highest case total for a single day.

90 new cases were reported in Lincoln on May 18.

The new case total for Lancaster County sits at 2,597, up from 2,517 on Tuesday.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries are up from 869 to 930.

Deaths in Lancaster County remains at 14.

BREAKING: Lancaster County announces 80 new cases, second highest 24-hr total ever. A lot get backdated, so here's the data:



Day / Cases / + Rate



Sun / 10 / 2.3%

Mon / 75 / 12.1%

Tues / 56 / 8.4%

Weds / 38 / 15.1%



Total: 179 / 9%



9% would be highest Wkly + Rate since May 9 pic.twitter.com/cg1vIPnDRz — Bill Schammert (@BillSchammert) July 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.