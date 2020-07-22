Advertisement

80 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.(10/11 NOW)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 80 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lancaster County on Wednesday, marking the second highest case total for a single day.

90 new cases were reported in Lincoln on May 18.

The new case total for Lancaster County sits at 2,597, up from 2,517 on Tuesday.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries are up from 869 to 930.

Deaths in Lancaster County remains at 14.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Marching To The Beat...Of More Late-Week Heat

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
High pressure builds in to the region for the second-half of the week and into the weekend...setting the stage for a return of hot and humid conditions.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

StarTran to resume full service Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
StarTran bus service will resume regular schedules beginning Thursday.

News

Watch Sunday July 26: Honoring the Class of 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Watch these special video features on MeTV or here on our website.

Latest News

News

JBS USA to invest $3.5 million in Grand Island

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
JBS USA plans to invest $3.5 Million in Grand Island to support local community as part of Hometown Strong initiative.

News

Alleged drunk driver hits homes, mailboxes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
A Lincoln man was ticketed for several charges after a reckless driving spree.

News

Two arrested for buying vehicles with fraudulent checks

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ashley Lovstad and Benjamin Brantner were arrested.

News

Nebraska now on NY, CT, NJ quarantine list

Updated: 7 hours ago
Residents from 31 states, including Nebraska, must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

News

Service dog stolen at knifepoint, police investigating

Updated: 8 hours ago
A stolen service dog has been reunited with its owner after Lincoln police said the animal was taken at knifepoint Monday evening.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 8 hours ago
Meet Midnight! You can schedule an appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.