Alleged drunk driver hits homes, mailboxes

Police said this is the green Dodge truck involved in several accidents in North Lincoln Tuesday night. They believe the driver was drunk.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 27-year-old man was cited for driving under the influence after hitting three trailer homes, at least four mailboxes and an Allo truck.

Police said the incidents started at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. Officers were called to 48th and Holdrege on a hit and run. Witnesses told officers mailboxes and trailer homes had been hit by a green Dodge truck.

Two hours later, police said officers saw a green Dodge truck driving erratically down the sidewalk near 40th and Cornhusker Highway with two flat tires. Police tried to stop the truck, but the driver fled.

Later, officers were called to 12th and Belmont, where witnesses reported a green Dodge truck was driving through yards and hitting mailboxes.

Police said they found the truck near 11th and Garver after it had hit a white Allo truck and became disabled.

Police said it was apparent the driver was intoxicated, and officers saw open beer cans inside the truck.

The driver was taken to The Bridge Behavioral Health.

He was cited for DUI, refusal of a chemical test, refusal of a preliminary chemical test, leaving the scene of the accident, revoked and suspended license, reckless driving and possession of an open alcohol container.

Police don’t have a full damage estimate yet, but said the damage to the Allo truck was significant and the damage to the trailer homes appeared minor.

If you live in the area of these crimes and have damage to your property you think could be related, call police at 402-441-6000.

