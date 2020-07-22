Advertisement

Beatrice hair salon acts to prevent COVID-19 spread

Like many salons across the county temperature stations and extra hand washing is the new normal at Images In Hair in Beatrice.
Like many salons across the county temperature stations and extra hand washing is the new normal at Images In Hair in Beatrice.(Reporter - Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Making national headlines recently a report from the CDC detailing two hair stylists that got COVID-19. Those stylists spent 15 minutes with nearly 140 clients and not a single person got sick.

The CDC says that's because of a strict mask policy and that it's proof they work.

A similar situation happened right here in southeast Nebraska.

Like many salons across the county temperature stations and extra hand washing is the new normal at Images In Hair in Beatrice.

"We just do as much as we can," said Brenda Gronemeyer the owner. "After we closed down we made sure everybody stayed home."

Late last month one of their employees test positive for COVID-19. DHHS gave them the option of staying open.

"They all went and got tested and they all came back negative and then we did close down for 14 days," said Gronemeyer.

No new cases of COVID-19 stemmed from that stylist. Nobody on the job and no customers.

Now they're back with even more precautions, which before was mainly masking.

"We wear them 24/7 at the salon," said Gronemeyer. "I hired extra people to come in and help disinfect between customers that way it gives the stylists a break too."

Salons area sense of normal for many and Gronemeyer hopes to keep it that way but the precautions she takes are meant to keep customers and staff members safe.

“Our customers are very appreciative of it because they’re happy that no one else got it and that we closed and everybody got tested,” said Gronemeyer.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPS releases detailed fall plan

Updated: 34 minutes ago
LPS releases detailed fall plan

News

Lincoln family chooses to let son live in UNL dorms this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
UNL will be open for in-person classes Aug. 24.

News

Test Nebraska Program expanded by Governor Ricketts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Governor Ricketts says the state will be expanding Test Nebraska by purchasing more equipment to process up to 7,000 tests a day.

News

UNL to start in-person classes Aug. 24.

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

Latest News

News

Hy-Vee will hand out 3 million free masks to customers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Ortega
Starting Monday, July 27th, Hy-Vee will distribute free masks to those entering its stores.

News

Young adults share their experiences with COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
A look at how the coronavirus has impacted young people in Lincoln.

News

Young people describe experience with COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Forecast

Typical late-July Weather Ahead...Getting Warmer and More Humid

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Warmer and more humid for Wednesday and Thursday...then hotter and even more humid Friday and Saturday

News

35 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lancaster County Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Local health officials said Tuesday 35 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln, bringing the community total to 2,517.

News

CHI Health suspends testing before surgeries to conserve supplies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Spencer Schubert
CHI Health suspends pre-procedural testing.