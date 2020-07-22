Beatrice hair salon acts to prevent COVID-19 spread

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Making national headlines recently a report from the CDC detailing two hair stylists that got COVID-19. Those stylists spent 15 minutes with nearly 140 clients and not a single person got sick.

The CDC says that's because of a strict mask policy and that it's proof they work.

A similar situation happened right here in southeast Nebraska.

Like many salons across the county temperature stations and extra hand washing is the new normal at Images In Hair in Beatrice.

"We just do as much as we can," said Brenda Gronemeyer the owner. "After we closed down we made sure everybody stayed home."

Late last month one of their employees test positive for COVID-19. DHHS gave them the option of staying open.

"They all went and got tested and they all came back negative and then we did close down for 14 days," said Gronemeyer.

No new cases of COVID-19 stemmed from that stylist. Nobody on the job and no customers.

Now they're back with even more precautions, which before was mainly masking.

"We wear them 24/7 at the salon," said Gronemeyer. "I hired extra people to come in and help disinfect between customers that way it gives the stylists a break too."

Salons area sense of normal for many and Gronemeyer hopes to keep it that way but the precautions she takes are meant to keep customers and staff members safe.

“Our customers are very appreciative of it because they’re happy that no one else got it and that we closed and everybody got tested,” said Gronemeyer.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.