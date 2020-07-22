Gage County Fair continues with social distancing and masks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Normally, Beatrice would be buzzing with people from all over Gage County.

On the Gage County Fairgrounds, a carnival would be set up and vendors would fill the buildings. But because of COVID-19, this county fair is far from normal.

But inside the show barn, there is a sense of normalcy.

Families sit in lawn chairs outside the ring to maintain social distance, watching as their kids finally get to participate in something.

“It’s given him something to do everyday.” said Dana Dorn. Her son Dalton is showing his bucket calf. “Something to get up for in the morning, something to do in the evenings just when he hasn’t had other things to do.”

These bucket calves are all “COVID cows,” born in 2020. They’ve become the sole focus for many Gage County kids in the time without school.

“We got our calves in March,” said Abigail Kostal, mom of twins Austin and Preston. “They’ve been so much fun; we work with them every day. They’ve worked so hard with their calves. It’s been kind of a different type of schooling at home.”

Preston even got a chance to take his younger brother in the ring to show their calf. 4-H and FFA events were some of the only ones still happening at this year’s fair. They also had a YouTube feed of the show, for people who couldn’t make it.

“So many things, like school, have been taken away from them, that we really wanted to be able to give the kids at least a semblance of the fair they normally have,” said Steve Whitwer, the president of the Gage County Fair Board. He’s been on the board for almost 10 years and said this year has been really sad for him.

Outside the show barn, it doesn’t feel like a county fair. Normally, 35,000 people show up at the fair. This year, organizers aren’t even keeping track.

“We’re looking at only 10 to 20 percent of that number,” said Whitwer. “We are having races Friday night, so we do count that and limit that number of people in our grandstand because we have social distancing set up in there.”

Fairgoers are expected to socially distance, and masks are recommended, but not required.

It’s not quite the county fair people were expecting, but Whitwer has high hopes for the next year.

“Oh yeah, that’s what we’re looking forward to next year,” said Whitwer. “We’re hoping all this passes, and we can get back to what we look forward to doing with our families and kids.”

A full schedule for the fair can be found here: https://business.facebook.com/UNLExtensionGageCo/?__tn__=K-R&eid=ARBeiMg-wuKgAoo68EUZorKhYXoxKn39cjg-zkru7xt1nMlgsRizml8ca6VwrT_YJ-6pErxTLPZJcPCt&fref=mentions

