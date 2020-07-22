Isolated Morning T’storms, Otherwise, Partly Sunny and Warm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak disturbance could trigger a few isolated morning thunderstorms in the Lincoln area. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon and it will be a warm and humid afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s, which is just a few degrees below the average of 89. There is a chance for a few isolated t’storms after midnight tonight and that small chance continues into Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be around 90 and of course, humid. Friday and Saturday are expected to be hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s and with the humidity it may feel more like 100 to 105.

Sunday will still be hot and humid but there will be a chance for a few afternoon storms and the chance for thunderstorms will increase Sunday night into Monday morning. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures on Monday and perhaps less humid. Isolated t’storms on Tuesday and warm.

