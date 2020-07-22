Advertisement

JBS USA to invest $3.5 million in Grand Island

JBS USA
JBS USA(JBS USA)
By Alissa Harrington
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Through its Hometown Strong initiative, JBS USA announced plans to donate $3.5 million to help Grand Island respond to needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and invest in the community’s future.

JBS USA is working with local leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs in three key areas: food insecurity, community infrastructure and well-being, and COVID-19 emergency response and relief efforts. All projects will be determined by the end of the year. Community members may send suggested proposals for investment to hometownstrong@jbssa.com.

“The JBS Grand Island beef production facility is one of the premier plants in the country, and we recognize both the opportunity and responsibility of being a large business and employer in our community,” said Zack Ireland, JBS Grand Island General Manager. “Our focus during the past few months has been to protect our team members, and we are grateful to now invest in the place we call home in a meaningful way that benefits our workforce and community now and in the future.”

“During the coronavirus pandemic, JBS USA has been a community partner and generously donated beef to local food banks and also provided leadership and innovation on worker safety and plant management,” said Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele. “The Hometown Strong initiative continues JBS USA’s commitment to our community and our future, and we look forward to a wonderful community partnership.”

The JBS USA Grand Island beef production facility employs more than 3,600 people with an annual payroll of more than $160 million. The facility supports more than 675 local producers, paying them more than $2.2 billion per year for their livestock. Consistent with its long-term commitment to the local economy, JBS USA Grand Island has invested nearly $70 million in capital improvements over the last five years and is currently in the midst of a $95 million state-of-the-art expansion project at the facility.

Hometown Strong is a national $50 million initiative that adds to commitments JBS USA has made this year to protect employees and ensure their job security amid the global pandemic. Hometown Strong is one of the largest community investment programs of its kind in the country.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alleged drunk driver hits homes, mailboxes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
A Lincoln man was ticketed for several charges after a reckless driving spree.

News

Two arrested for buying vehicles with fraudulent checks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ashley Lovstad and Benjamin Brantner were arrested.

News

Nebraska now on NY, CT, NJ quarantine list

Updated: 2 hours ago
Residents from 31 states, including Nebraska, must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

News

Service dog stolen at knifepoint, police investigating

Updated: 4 hours ago
A stolen service dog has been reunited with its owner after Lincoln police said the animal was taken at knifepoint Monday evening.

Latest News

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meet Midnight! You can schedule an appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

News

Service dog stolen at knifepoint, police investigating

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A service dog stolen from a man by knifepoint has been reunited with its owner.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Forecast

Isolated Morning T’storms, Otherwise, Partly Sunny and Warm

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Isolated t'storms possible this morning. Warm and humid this afternoon.

News

Beatrice hair salon acts to prevent COVID-19 spread

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Like many salons across the county, temperature stations and extra hand washing is the new normal at Images In Hair in Beatrice.

News

LPS releases detailed fall plan

Updated: 12 hours ago
LPS releases detailed fall plan