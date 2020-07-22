Larson hosts volleyball camp in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a break at a volleyball camp in Lincoln, Jordan Larson looked at her phone.

“I would’ve been in Tokyo right now,” Larson said. “The opening ceremonies were coming up.”

Larson, and the rest of her USA volleyball teammates, aren’t together with the Summer Games delayed until 2021. The former Husker is using the extra time to continue training and instruct the next generation of volleyball players.

Larson, a Hooper, Nebraska native, spent this week in Lincoln hosting multiple volleyball camps. On Wednesday, she was a guest for VCNebraska’s camp, which welcomed dozens of middle school and high school-aged players.

“I hope they take something away... a little nugget,” Larson said. “I’m a super competitive person. I try to communicate that and get that across. I do the skill every day. Being able to articulate that is challenging. Its something outside of my comfort zone.”

Larson is a two-time Olympian who starred form the Huskers from 2005-2008. She hopes to remain on Team USA for the Olympics next summer.

