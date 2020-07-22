Advertisement

Lincoln family chooses to let son live in UNL dorms this fall

By Jared Austin
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the other NU system schools will have in-person classes this fall. This includes the universities opening up dorms and greek houses. Although there are safety precautions in place, some parents wonder how safe it’ll be living in dorms. Jeanne McClure, who has a son, Kendal, will be going to UNL this fall and has decided to have him live in the dorms.

“We’re super excited for it,” McClure said. “But, ya know, a little nervous during the pandemic.” Kendal McClure will be moving into Selleck Quadrangle on August 12th, according to his mom. Kendal said he and his mom did have discussions about the fall and feel he should live on campus.

“Just staying in the dorms is a bit of the college experience I want to have this year,” Kendal McClure said. According to NU System president Ted Carter, dorms and classrooms will have a different look to them this fall to keep everyone safe.

“We’ll be de-densifying the dorm rooms. we’ll be de-densifying the classrooms,” Carter said. “A class that normally has 40 students will now only have 15 to 20.” He also said testing is available for all students and staff, but it won’t be a requirement. There is a system in place that will suggest testing to people coming from high-risk areas. The NU system has also set up quarantine procedures and isolation places if people are positive for COVID-19.

“We had every intention and plan to be open for our students and our faculty come this fall,” Carter said.”And here we are, we’re five weeks away and I’m here to tell you we are ready to do it.”

UN-L students will start the semester remotely Aug. 17 and being in-person classes Aug. 24.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

