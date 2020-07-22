Advertisement

Marching To The Beat...Of More Late-Week Heat

Heat and Humidity Build Back In
Heat and Humidity Build Back In
By Ken Siemek
Published: Jul. 22, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As we head for the second-half of the work week and weekend...it appears that both temperatures and dew points will be RISING once again.

That will mean high temperatures in the 90s and dew points in the upper 60s-to-mid 70s for Thursday...Friday...Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values will top 100° at times over that stretch...meaning precautions will need to be taken if you’re planning to be outdoors for extended periods of time. It will also be breezy at times as a gusty south wind develops.

As far as precipitation is concerned...a warm front and an increasing low-level jet will combine for a shower-and-thunderstorm chance late Wednesday night-into-early Thursday...followed by mainly dry conditions for both Friday and Saturday as the heat builds. A cold front approaches from the west on Sunday...and that will lead to an increasing thunderstorm chance Sunday afternoon...Sunday night...and into early next week. Once the aforementioned front has pushed to our south...cooler conditions are expected for most of next week

