NE State Sen. Justin Wayne to introduce police oversight legislation

(KOLNKGIN)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne (District 13, Omaha) announced Tuesday he seeks to introduce legislation to form Citizen Police Oversight Boards in cities employing police officers full-time.

The proposed legislation would require every Nebraska municipality “which employs full-time police officers appoint a Citizen Police Oversight Board to monitor, investigate, and evaluate police standards and practices.”

The Nebraska Legislature allows new legislation to be introduced during the first 10 days of the session, which begins in January.

In order to allow the bill’s introduction, Wayne plans to ask the Legislature to suspend the rules which require a majority vote of three-fifths.

“The recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has been a rallying cry,” Wayne said in a statement issued Tuesday. “But is only the latest in a long line of deaths of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement. While we only have 16 days left in our session, I feel that the need to try and address this issue this year is of paramount importance.”

